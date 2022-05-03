OSCODA — The Shoreline Players will be holding auditions for their summer musical Hats Off to Broadway III this Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Hats Off to Broadway III is a spectacular revue built around popular tunes from several Broadway shows and is the third and final show in the series.
The Shoreline production will be directed by Eric Joseph working with assistant director Renee Diener and produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producers Chelsea Miller and Greg Gjerde.
Great singers needed for the cast of all voices and ages 16 and up. We are seeking solo performers and chorus members. No stage experience required or dialogue to memorize.
Please come prepared to sing a cappella or bring an instrumental backtrack in MP3 or YouTube URL format. You can audition with a Broadway song, but it is not required. Performance dates for Hats Off to Broadway III are July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.
The auditions will be held at the Shoreline Players Theater located at 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda next to the Robert Parks Library on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. For more information on this production or any upcoming Shoreline events you can go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 989-820-4601.