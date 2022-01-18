OSCODA – The Parks Library in Oscoda has a few activities that may pique pubic interest.
Every first and third Thursday of the month at 10:45 a.m., the library hosts a home school group (HSG,) where home-schooled students meet at the library and participate in learning activities.
The HSG focuses on Michigan Content Standards in the areas of Science, Social Studies and Language Arts.
Every Tuesday there’s a 10:00 a.m. knitting group.
On Monday, the inspirational book group meets at 1:00 p.m.
Every second Wednesday of the month, there is a book club at 1:00 p.m.
Anybody interested in one of these events or others can contact library director Robin Savage at (989)-739-9581.