HALE – The Hale Lions Club will be hosting a Dueling Pianos event this Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
The fundraising concert will benefit this local branch of the Lions service organization, and the cost to attend is $25 per person.
The event will be held in Eagle Pointe Plaza, at 415 E. Main St., which is located just a short distance from M-65 in downtown Hale.
Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages, with coordinators noting that hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks will be provided.
To purchase tickets, or for further questions about the fundraising concert, call 989-728-4273.
As recently reported, the Hale Lions Club has been serving the area for more than 63 years. Money raised for the group allows its members to continue such work in the community as awarding scholarships to local high school students; supporting youth groups; aiding hearing- and visually-impaired individuals; assisting both local and broader-ranging Lions charities; and performing various services to enhance the Hale area for the benefit of not only the residents, but also visitors.
To learn more about the local arm of this international organization, including details on becoming a member, check out the Hale Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HaleMichiganLionsClub, or visit their website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/halemi/.