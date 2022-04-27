OSCODA — The Tour of Honor Motorcycle Group has recently selected the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan as a permanent touring spot, according to park organizers.
The Tour Of Honor Motorcycle Group is comprised of more than 1,000 motorcycle riders around the country. Each year the director for each state selects a few new locations that the members must ride to for their qualification and for awards. The Veterans Memorial Park Of Northeast Michigan was one of the selected sites.
Sites are selected and must be part of several categories. Including Veterans Memorials, Statue of Liberties, War Dog Memorials, Helicopter Locations, 9/11 Memorials, Firefighter and Law Enforcement Memorials, and other Hero Categories.
“We are excited to be selected as a permanent site,” said park Co-Director Joe Brinn. “Riders get a flag and a number and are required to get pictures for each category in each state and submit the photo to the National Web Site to get their qualifying points.”
The event goes from April 1 till Sep. 30 of each year.
“We had our first Tour Of Honor rider visit the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan on April 9. Just one of many. We already had a number of members from other states inquire about our Memorial Park and are making plans to make this location a stop this year.”
Brinn said the park plans to give each rider a custom engraved dog tag as a thank you for visiting the park memorial.