EAST TAWAS – To show appreciation to veterans, some local businesses are donating to a package to be given to one lucky veteran.
All veterans are eligible to enter the contest one time by Nov. 10. Entries can be submitted at O’Connors or Windjammer Gifts, both are located in the first block of Newman Street in East Tawas. Entries can also be mailed to Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast at 423 Newman St., East Tawas, MI 48730. Entries must include name and phone number and be received by Nov. 10.
The package will include gift cards/certificates or items from businesses such as Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast, The Chocolatier, Iosco County News, The Ladies’ Room, O’Connors, Tawas Bay Fudge Co., Tawas Bay Insurance and Windjammer Gifts.
The winner will be drawn and notified by phone on Nov. 11.