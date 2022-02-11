Do you like drawing and making art as a young Oscodian?
Kids age 5-12 are invited to participate in the "I love Oscoda" art contest put on by newstalk989.org, an online radio station and podcasting group who talk about issues in and around the Oscoda area.
Drawings require no particular topic. Kids can draw with anything, as long as it can be scanned/photographed and submitted in an email.
Those interested can have a parent/legal guardian send the drawing to NewsTalk989.org@gmail.com. Be sure to include "I Love Oscoda Art Contest" in the subject line.