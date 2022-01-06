Oscoda, MI (48750)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.