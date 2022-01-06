OSCODA – The AuSable Valley Audubon will offer three free public seminars entitled “Winter Wings.”
Participants will learn about Michigan winter bird identification, feeding birds during colder months, field guide options, choosing binoculars, filming techniques, and much more.
Classes will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Jan. 12, 19 and 26, at the Oscoda United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall off River Road.
Those interested in attending are to contact seminar leader Peggy Ridgway at 989-739-5674 for more information.