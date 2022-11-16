OSCODA — The Loaves and Fishes Café opened its doors for its 13th season on Mon. Nov 14.
Lunches (soup, sandwich, and dessert) will be served on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Oscoda United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
The group, however, will not serve on Thanksgiving Day, Nov 24. They will also not serve on Thursday, Dec 1 as there will be a Red Cross Blood Drive in the church that day.
Lunch is free to all who come, although donations are accepted. This mission is funded with donations from service clubs and organizations, grants and private donations.
As an all-volunteer endeavor, the group always welcomes people to help serve, prep and cook.
Those seeking more information or wanting to volunteer, can contact Bill or Kay Gaines at 989-739-2779. They said they give their thanks to anyone who can join this effort in whatever capacity they are able.