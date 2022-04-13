OSCODA — The Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation and the Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union have shared that Samantha Deller and Stephanie Martinez are recipients of the Continuing Education Scholarship.
This $500 scholarship is presented twice a year to Oscoda High School (OHS) Alumni who want to go back to school. Samantha is a OAS 2009 graduate and is currently working on a teaching degree in elementary education.
Stephanie is a 2010 OAS graduate working on a teaching degree in middle school math and science. Her plan is to work on a master of arts degree in mathematics K-6.
The Continuing Education Scholarship is available through a partnership with Alcona Alpena Area Credit Union and the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation. For more information about the Continuing Education Scholarship check out our website at https://www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org/.