Oscoda, MI (48750)

Today

Windy with light rain developing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.