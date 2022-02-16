EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players (TBP) will present the murder/mystery Catch Me If You Can by Thomas, Wienstock & Gilbert.
Show dates are Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401. Newman St., East Tawas.
This Broadway “whodunnit” is exciting from beginning to end. An advertising man who has brought his bride to the boss’ mountain lodge for a honeymoon calls in the local police to investigate her sudden disappearance. Enter a pretty woman who insists over his protests that she is the missing wife. A priest backs up her story. A funny person who owns a delicatessen enters and before you know it there are two murders at the isolated lodge.
The show is directed by Rodger McElveen and assisted directed by Terry Popielarz. Julee Popielarz is the producer.
The cast includes Chris Mundy as Daniel Corban, Rodger McElveen as Inspector Levine, Keith Frank as Father Kelleher, Barb Richardson as Mrs. Corban, Rita Shuey as Sidney, Carmen Stevens as Mrs. Parker and Scott Stevens as Everett Parker.
Behind the scenes, the production crew consists of Becky Archer, stage manager; Hunter Schultz, stage setup; McElveen, set design; Ryan Mendyka, McElveen, Brandon Fogle, Julie Popielarz, Sandy Mendyka and Terry Popielarz, set construction; Terry Popielarz and Ray Skiver, sound design/tech; Krebs, light design; Terry Popielarz, light tech; Julee Popielarz, refreshments; Penny Zacharias, Pam Frank and Stacy Perrot, box office/reservations; Mary Ann Michalski, pictures/archives; Julee Popielarz, biographies; Pat Casey, programs; Julee Popielarz, lobby board; and Tina and Allen Dalton, Tony Archer, Meghan Archer and Schultz, ushers.
Tickets, at $11 each, can be purchased through the theatre group’s website at www.tawasbayplayers.com or at the Playhouse box office, which opens one hour before show time. The production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.