EAST TAWAS – Members of Huron Shores Chorus continue to rehearse for their upcoming Christmas program, scheduled for the first weekend in December.
The program will include selections from the 2020 spring program, which was not performed, and Christmas favorites from years past. Anyone wishing to join is still welcome. Rehearsals will continue on Sundays through October and November at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church, rehearsal time from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The chorus welcomes any singers, especially those with lower voices of tenor/bass. Also, there is a need for instrumentalists, specifically acoustic guitar and string players, violin, viola, and cello. Inquiries can be made by calling 739-4563.
The chorus is currently under the direction of Tracee Behnke-Lentz, who will retire at the end of 2021.