OSCODA — Staff at the Oscoda Parks Library recently released a listing of activities for October.
- Fall Reading Program — every Monday at 11:15 am, kids ages 4-7, please register.
- Parks Book Club — Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
- Non Profit Round Table Meeting — Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
- Friends of the Library Quarterly Meeting — Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.
- After School Art Studio — kids ages 8-12 welcome, please call to register, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.
- Technology Workshop for Seniors — Oct. 15, 12-2 p.m.
- Ladies Craft Night — Oct. 20 at 4 p.m., please call to register.
- P & P Art Night with Becky (perspective drawing) — Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
- Magician Gordon Russ — Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
- Pokemon Gaming —Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., middle school and up, please. Meets in Young Adult area.
Parks Library is looking for members to join The Friends of the Library. Members help to make important decisions regarding library events, finances, and fundraisers. An annual membership is just $5. Call the library at 989-739-9581 for more info.