OSCODA — Oscoda Area United Way recently donated $600 to Your Child Reads, a local group of childhood advocates who continue to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to our area.
The program provides monthly, age appropriate books to children ages birth to five at no cost to the family.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is committed to supporting young readers to be successful in kindergarten and beyond. The Your Child Reads committee represents the Alcona county and Iosco County Libraries as well as IRESA and uses funds to help cover the costs of postage and books so that this program can remain free to these young children in our community.
Education is one of the main goals of Oscoda Area United Way. This is an opportunity to help the youngest people in our community.
For more information about Oscoda Area United Way check out our website www.oscodaareaunitedway.com or our Facebook page. Questions can be asked using our email oscodaunitedway@gmail.com.