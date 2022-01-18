TAWAS CITY – MSU Extension and MyMichigan Health have partnered to offer programming to low-income residents in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.
Participants ages 18 and older can earn up to $60 in fruits and vegetables for completing the class, and those with perfect attendance will qualify for a free slow cooker.
The Cooking for One (or Two) class reminds people that cooking for a small household can be simple and enjoyable. Participants receive and discuss real recipes and learn helpful tips for making healthy choices.
This series will run from Jan. 26 through March 2. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, participants will have the choice of attending in-person on Wednesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Willow Creek Apartments in Standish, or by phone or Zoom on Thursdays, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The instructor, Melissa Prohaska of MSU Extension, will connect with each registrant to understand their attendance preference.
Cooking for One (or Two) is offered at no cost, but registration is required. To register, https://bit.ly/3FYf0ax. For more information, contact Prohaska at prohask1@msu.edu.