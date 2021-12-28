STANDISH – Entries are being sought for the Northeast Michigan Arts Council’s 31st Annual Quilt Show slated for Jan. 29 and 30, 2022. The application deadline is Dec. 31.
There is no entry fee, nor are exhibitors required to have made their quilts. Ribbons will be awarded for Best of Show, traditional pattern, antique (pre-1960), wall hanging, tied quilts, youth division (up to 18 years of age0, and miscellaneous which could be a handbag, clothing, picture, placemats – any quilted item that falls outside the “regular” quilt category. A special recognition, the Maxine Carruthers 1st Quilt Award, will be awarded by Judge’s choice to an exhibitor who enters their first full-size constructed quilt.
The quilt show will be held at the Northeast Art Center in Standish from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. It has been a popular event and enjoys good attendance by the general public.
Applications are available on online at nemiac.org or by calling the Northeast Art Center office at 989-846-9331