OSCODA – FLiPSiDE will perform at the Oscoda Rotary’s Concerts on the Beach this Thursday, July 27.
The show begins at 7 p.m., at the Oscoda Rotary Band Shell in Oscoda Beach Park.
FLiPSiDE is one of Northeast Michigan’s hottest musical groups, performing classic rock, blues, jazz and country.
Band members are Jess Mochty, lead vocals; Bryan Zabel, vocals/lead guitar; Rick Meshew, vocals/keyboard; Paul Cosek, vocals/bass guitar; Mark Eggart, vocals/percussion; and Cat McArdle, sound engineer.
Established in 2010, with the idea of playing great dance and party music that spans the generations, FLiPSiDE was soon busy performing all across Northeast Michigan. FLiPSiDE continues that objective with songs that span from the 1950s to current.
Their past performances include the Alpena Brown Trout Festival, Perchville USA and many other festivals, county fairs, Tawas Bay Beach Resort, AuSable Inn, Tuesday Night Live in East Tawas, Frankenmuth, Bancroft Saginaw and many Northern Michigan summer concert series.
With FLiPSiDE, there is always something for everyone to enjoy. FLiPSiDE loves what they do, and it shows with great crowd participation and a tremendous following.