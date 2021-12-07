OSCODA – The Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD) will host the dance production of Production Nutcracker – Outside The Box!
The production will be Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Mary Ann Bartels Auditorium in Oscoda High School. Tickets for the performances are $13 adults, $11 seniors, and $6 students and are available at the door.
The program duration is approximately two hours and includes one 15 minute intermission. This program is appropriate for all ages. Masks are strongly encouraged. For more information about the Academy and its programs, call 739-7955 or visit our website www.neadancemi.org.
After a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, the Northeast Academy of Dance begins its 24th year by creating an ambitious and exciting new production of Nutcracker – Outside The Box. Like many of the Academy’s past productions, expect the unexpected. The story has been rewritten by co-director Scott Heinrich and the show is choreographed by both Heinrich and co-director Giuseppe Canale. The story is narrated by Grandpa Tim (Tim Curtis) and his young granddaughter Dell (Delilah Harms).
Set in the small town of Oak, the headmistress of a boarding school for girls (Cathy Kappius), decides after hearing the news that they won’t be going home for Christmas due to a severe storm, to invite the headmaster of the boys boarding school next door (Heinrich) and its’ students over for a party. Hilarity ensues as the boy’s and girl’s schools get together and meet for the first time.
When it’s time for gifts, everyone gets something “electric” as the students dance to the Electric Slide. However, one student named Marie Claire (Mary Emma Bennett), gets an ugly nutcracker doll. Slowly, she realizes that the doll has magical powers. As she holds the nutcracker up to a mirror, the face of the oldest boy from the boy’s school (guest dancer Leo Rech) appears in the mirror.
When Marie Claire goes to bed, she imagines a dream world in which she, and all her classmates, dance in the land of the sweets where not only the boys from the party make appearances, but Paul Bunyan, his wife and kids (who knew!) and Babe the Big Blue Ox as well. The performance is meant to be a joyous return to some normality, and to leave the audience feeling happy and brimming with positive energy. The program explores not only traditional classical ballet movement, but jazz, disco, Latin and contemporary styles as well.
Some of the familiar and non-familiar toe tapping music included in the production is by composers Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky, Leo Delibes, Eugen Cicero, Milton Ager, Leonard Bernstein, The Weather Girls, The Zombies, The Flying Neutrinos, Bunny Wailer, John Hollenbeck, Burt Bacharach as well as many others.
Students and adults in this production are from Oscoda, Harrisville and the Tawases. NEAD welcomes guest dancer for this production, Leo Rech from Nice, France, who currently studies dance at a distinguished school in Birmingham, UK. The Academy is also proud to welcome back Sydney Lopez who is currently a dance major at Alma College.