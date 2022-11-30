OSCODA — A free women’s self-defense class is being offered on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Parks Library on Skeel Avenue in Oscoda. The class is being taught by Michael Munyon, CEO/Founder of Munyon Tactical in Oscoda, who teaches Krav Maga. His wife and students will also be part of the class.
Krav Maga is a self-defense system that teaches participants how to use their body, fight back and win if attacked. Krav Maga is easy to learn and retain.
Krav Maga was developed by the Israeli Defense Forces for training military personnel in hand-to-hand combat. Krav Maga uses instinctive movements, aggressive counter attacks and a no-holds barred mentality without the ceremonial elements of traditional martial arts.
Krav Maga teaches women to use punches, kicks, knees, elbows and grappling techniques to defend themselves. Krav Maga is both unique and practical.
This is the first time the class will be offered at the library. Munyon said that he and library Director Robin Savage have been talking about the need for self-defense training in response to the spike in domestic violence and sexual assaults. They both wanted to be part of the solution.
The class is appropriate for girls and women ages 13 and up. Participants will receive certificates of completion at the end of the class. This program was made possible through a grant from the Tawas District Library. Class size is limited to 14 participants. To register call the library at 989-739-9581.
Munyon is an 8th degree Black belt international instructor with the International Taekwon-Do Federation. He has been training in martial arts since 1979 and became affiliated with the Krav Maga Association in 2019.