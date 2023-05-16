OSCODA – After nearly 20 years of holding a fall bazaar, the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) at Sacred Heart Church in Oscoda decided this year to hold a spring bazaar.
According to event organizer and CCW President Colleen Barker, the event was open to local vendors, not just members of the church. The bazaar included booths for Mary Kay Cosmetics, a variety of handmade items, arts and crafts.
A lunch of walking tacos and hotdogs was available for purchase and a wide variety of homemade baked goods were available for a donation.
The Spring Bazaar was held at the church on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.