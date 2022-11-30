OSCODA—The holiday festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce with a raffle drawing for a hand carved bench that is being raffled off as a fundraiser.
The bench was carved by chainsaw artist Alonzo Montoya who took first place at the 2022 Paul Bunyon Festival. The bench is on display at the Huron Poker Room behind the American Legion Hall in Oscoda and can be seen Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-10 p.m.
According to Oscoda AuSable Chamber Director Gaylynn Brenoel, only 200 tickets are being sold at a cost of $50 each so every ticket gets the purchaser a 1 in 200 chance of winning the bench.
Tickets can be purchased from any Chamber board member, at the Chamber Thursday Dec. 1 and Friday Dec. 2 until 5 p.m. or Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at To the Moon & Back until 6 p.m. Friday Dec. 2. As of the date of publication, plenty of tickets were still available.
The bench retails for $2,500. Proceeds from the raffle provide scholarships for local graduating high school students to attend college or technical school. In prior years, three $500 scholarships have been provided to students.