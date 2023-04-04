EAST TAWAS – Michigan Works! Region 7B will be hosting “Don’t Coast into Recruiting,” a virtual event designed to help businesses learn about strategies that could help with hiring and retention, on April 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
There is no cost for employers to attend.
“The goal of this workshop is to share information on the talent pipeline — today and in the future —and equip employers with the tools they need to develop their own strategy to staff their business,” said Pam O’Laughlin, chief operating officer for Michigan Works! Region 7B.
This event will also include breakout workshop sessions on recruitment strategies, employee retention, skills gaps, and company culture.
Businesses that would like to attend can register at https://tinyurl.com/2p953fzz.