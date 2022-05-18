OSCODA — The Robert J. Parks library in Oscoda is "jam packed" with events for this spring.
Spring means an increase in activity for many residents of Iosco county, which means getting outside and enjoying what the library has to offer.
This year's summer program theme is: Oceans of Possibilities.
In the coming months, the library will host a gardening program as well as a Family Fun Day-carnival style.
RVer's will stop by to present an "Everything RV" event for people curious about RV life.
There will also be a nutritionist stopping to present a healthy living seminar.
Animals will visit from the shelter and shelter workers will talk about animal rescue.
Kicking things off in May is an annual spring arts show.
This is their 2nd annual arts show, taking place between May 16 all they way to the 31st.
The art show is free to attend and includes art from local artists of all ages and abilities.
The goal of the annual art show is to bring to light the many talented artists in the area and offer art for sale at reasonable prices.
The social skill club for kids is a new program coming to the library for the summer. It meets twice per month. The club is intended for kids who could use some encouragement and guidance in the social world. The first meeting will take place in June and will last through August.
It is "great for children on the Autism spectrum, kids who have a difficult time in social situations, kids who are extremely shy or socially nervous or those who might need a boost with their interpersonal skills."
The workshop will focus on topics such as: initiating/engaging in appropriate conversation, social communication, coping skills, identifying and understanding social cues as well as identifying feelings and emotions in order to problem solve situations.
On May 21, Armed Forces and Veterans are encouraged to stop in for veteran appreciation day for a free coffee and treat.
Finally, on May 27, there will be a fire safety day for pre-schoolers. The time is still to be announced.
For questions and answers on how to get involved or attend any of these events, contact the parks library at 739-9581.