OSCODA — Oscoda Lions are hosting a craft show Saturday, Oct. 1st at 10 a.m. in the Oscoda High School.
This craft show is their 21st.
"It’s bigger and better this year,” said Oscoda Lion Yvonne Mallak.
Hand crafted items like jewelry, clothing, baked goods, wood working, painting, photography, metal working and more are available by vendors.
The Iosco County Animal Shelter are doing an adoption event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the animals and work on adoption if they like any animals they meet.
According to Mallak, 2021 was their biggest show ever, and the Lions hope 2022 will be even bigger.
Adults are required to donate $1 to get in, children are free. A donation of food, cleaning supplies, toys, and animal products to the animal shelter also are accepted.
They are actively looking for vendors, farmers and chainsaw carvers to join.
Applications are available by calling 989-739-3911 or emailing lionscrftshw@gmail.com.