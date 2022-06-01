EAST TAWAS – In preparation of this year’s Fourth of July festivities, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is seeking entries for the 2022 Independence Day Parade.
The theme is “United We Stand,” and the parade will take place on Monday, July 4, at 11 a.m.
The procession will follow its traditional route, beginning at the corner of Newman and Lincoln streets in East Tawas. It will proceed through downtown to US-23, and then continue along that road into Tawas City, where it will conclude at Whittemore Street.
As a reminder, for the safety of viewers, parade participants cannot throw candy or other items to onlookers along the route. However, walkers may hand out items to parade attendees.
If your organization would like to participate in the parade, contact TACC representatives at 362-8643; send an e-mail to director@tawas.com; visit www.tawas.com, click the “Events” tab and select “2022 Independence Day Celebration;” or stop by the office at 228 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Parade applications are due by Wednesday, June 29.