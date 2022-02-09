OSCODA — Oscoda Township’s Art and Placemaking Committee has issued a call for artists to seek entries for display on the Oscoda Art Walk this coming summer.
The works will be reproduced on rigid, weatherproof pedestals stationed throughout the Art Walk and Social District of downtown Oscoda, and the original works will be on display at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall from June 24 through Aug. 22.
The theme for this show is “Take Flight,” which, according to Committee member Sharon Ostrander, “can be flight of birds, flight of planes, flight of fancy — the artist’s inspiration as to what ‘Take Flight’ means to them.”
Artists have until April 9 to submit their two-dimensional works on paper or canvas. Entrants need not be Oscoda or Michigan residents but are asked to reflect what inspires them about Michigan and her natural resources.
Entries will be judged by acclaimed Michigan artist Heiner Hertling, known for his Emmy-nominated series, “Your Brush with Nature.”
The First, Second and Third place winners will receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $100, respectively, two Honorable Mentions will receive $75 each, and 16 Merit Award winners will receive $35 each.
Winners will be announced at the opening reception at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall on June 24, which is the night before Art on the Beach 2022 opens at the Oscoda Township Beach Park.
“We expect to have several initiatives going forward, and are looking at photography, murals, interactive sculpture, and more opportunities to enjoy fine art in downtown Oscoda,” said Committee Chair Drew Tice.
To enter the contest, artists should visit the Oscoda Art Walk Facebook Page, facebook.com/OscodaArtWalk, or call the Oscoda – AuSable Chamber of Commerce at 739-7322. Business owners are welcome to inquire about pedestal sponsorship opportunities.
The Art and Placemaking Committee is a subcommittee of Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Committee and consists of Chair Drew Tice, D.A.M Designs, Co-Chair Lain MacKenzie of To the Moon and Back and Anchorage Retreat Center, Sharon Ostrander of Truly Yours and the Shelton Fund for the Arts, Heather Tait, of Tait’s Bill of Fare and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Ann Rataj, artist and curator / owner at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall, Nancy Howse of the Oscoda – AuSable Chamber of Commerce and Oscoda Rotary, Vicki Hopcroft of Hopcroft Law PLC and Aviko Fine Art, Dave Iler of Vinnie’s AuSable Hardware and Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Committee, and Todd Dickerson, Economic Improvement Director.
For more information about the Art Walk, visit its Facebook page, or its webpage, oscodatownshipeic.com/art-walk/.