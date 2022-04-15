OSCODA — The Scout Aviation Maintenance Experience operated by Venturing Crew 7 and OYES in Oscoda is proud to announce that four Scouts have been selected for participation in the 2022 program.
Every summer, for seven weeks, up to six scouts are chosen to participate in a world class program conducted right here in Oscoda. Successful applicants must be Scouts who have completed the 8th grade and expressed a desire to learn about aviation.
This year the program admitted four applicants. The Air Scouts of 2022 are Colin Kaul of Troop 312 in Saginaw; Nathan Stormer, Crew President of Crew 7 and a member of Troop 959 in Oscoda; Larson Yates of Crew 7 and Troop 959 in Oscoda and Kathryn Armstrong from Tawas City of Troop 7G and Crew 7 in Oscoda.
Scouts accepted to the SAME program attend under full scholarship at no expense to them. SAME is estimated to be valued at about $6,000 a scout. During SAME, the Scouts log their experience in an Aviation Maintenance Technician Log that is acceptable to the Federal Aviation Administration for meeting the experience requirements toward certification as an airframe and powerplant mechanic.
Upon completion of SAME, they are eligible to compete for a full year scholarship that pays all expenses for them to gain a year of flight experience at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport. That should be enough experience to earn both a private pilot certificate and an instrument rating. Up to two flight scholarships can be awarded each year and they are valued at $22,000 each.
SAME is held every summer at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport for seven weeks. Interested Scouts must have completed the 8th grade or be 14 years of age by June 15 in the year they wish to participate. Applications must be submitted by March 15 in the year they wish to participate and must include:
A complete school transcript. Three letters of recommendation, proof of membership in the Boy Scouts of America, a ‘Young Eagle’ flight certificate from the Experimental Aircraft Association, and a statement of at least 200 words explaining why the applicant would like to participate. Interested youth on the Sunrise Side can participate in Scouting by joining a local Scout Unit.
In Oscoda, available units include: Troop 7G for girls who have completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; Troop 959B for boys who have completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; and Crew 7 for young men and young women who have completed the 8th grade but are not yet 21 years old.
Troop 7G and Crew 7 are chartered to Post 274 of the America Legion and meet at the Hope-St. John’s Church on 223 East Mill St. in AuSable at the Lake Huron Beach.
For Troop 7G and Crew 7 contact Pete Mapes at 937-212-8435. Troop 959B is chartered to the Oscoda Methodist Church and meets at the Church at 120 West Dwight Street in Oscoda, MI on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 PM. For information about Troop 959B, contact Mr. Alan Avery at 989-820-5035.