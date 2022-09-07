OSCODA — Oscoda’s Parks Library recently released a schedule of library events that will be taking place throughout the month of September. Library personnel ask that you please call and register for events by dialing 989-739-9581.
- Sept. 7 — Welcome Back Home school group for ages 8 and up. Call for more info.
- Sept. 10 — Technology for Seniors 12-2 pm
- Sept. 15 — Ladies Craft Night, from 4-5 p.m. The group will be making Leaping Lizards key chains.
- Sept. 15 — Fall Still Life with Becky from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Sept. 17 — Book Release Party of the book Natural Law and The Constitution by Dr. Joan Neumann. The party will be from 12-2 p.m.
- Sept. 19 — Fall Reading Program with Ms. Robin, ages 4.5 and up. 11:15 a.m. to noon. Runs every Monday through Oct. 24.
All events at the library are free. For more information, or to register for any of the programs, please call the library at 989-739-9581.