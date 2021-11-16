OSCODA – High flying excitement to be had at the Oscoda High School Gymnasium this Saturday, Nov. 20.
Wrestlers of Imperial Wrestling Entertainment (IWE) will square off for a night of action packed fighting, flinging and flying across the ring to determine who is the strongest.
Dubbed “Open Season,” the show will feature six different matches, ranging from team fights to a three-man free for all.
East Tawas resident James Dillinger is a professional wrestler coming out of retirement for this event.
He says “there’s nothing like it in the world.”
“I love seeing and feeling the emotion of the crowd. It’s the greatest feeling I’ve ever had,” he says.
“I’ve really been itching to get back in the ring. When I saw IWE was coming to the area where I live, I had to be a part of it.”
Dillinger is a military veteran, and since all the proceeds of the event are going toward the Veterans Memorial Park of Oscoda, he just had to get involved somehow.
Dillinger is teaming up with fellow wrestler Backwoods Bam to take on “The Greater Good” a team composed of Bill Blackwell and Jeremiah Hughes.
“You know, a lot of people may be surprised to see me not coming back to join the Greater Good. Seeing as some of the group is comprised of Team Ratings members. Team Ratings was about putting butts in the seats, cashing checks and having fun. The Greater Good is just about wreaking havoc and hurting people. I don’t like Leader Craig Stossel’s direction of his new stable. I’d really love to get my hands on him.”
Dillinger’s signature move is known as “Paydirt,” a finisher move that’s more widely known as a “facebuster.”
Facebusters involve grabbing the opponent’s hair and dropping down to the wrestler’s knees, forcing the opponent’s face into the mat.
Whether he performs this move on any members of “The Greater Good” remains to be seen.
Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids under 10 get in free.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the bell rings at 6 p.m.