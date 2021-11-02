PLAY CAST – The Tawas Bay Player’s cast for their current production, Messiah on the Fridgidare, are back row, from left to right, John C. Morris as the Stranger, Alan Dalton as Larry Hightower, Ray Skiver as Larry Williamson and Michal Jacot as Reverend Hodges. Second row, left to right, Tina Wells as Lou Ann Hightower and Suzan Nemeth as Betsy Gridley. Front row, left to right, Reesie Whitford as the Woman and Nicholas Serda as the Boy.