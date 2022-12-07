NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Oscoda native Casey Kilmer released his second fictional novel this week, Ants Marching, focusing on rekindling friendships and lost love at an Oscoda 10-year high school reunion.
Like his first novel in the Drew Forester series, WonderNugget, Kilmer’s mission when writing, was to shine some light on Oscoda and small town life in northern Michigan.
Kilmer recounts personal memories of Oscoda life in Ants Marching, everything from boat problems on the lake to counting the number of police cars parked at the police station before doing something dumb.
Ants Marching is the story of Drew Forester coming home to Oscoda to spend the weekend with five close friends for their 10-year high school reunion, when a surprise guest, Drew’s high school love interest, shows up to stay at the same house.
High school talk quickly turns into chemistry when he has unfinished business with old friends and love interests. Ants is a fun and easy read, giving off vibes of movies like Indian Summer and The Big Chill.
For more information and to purchase please search for the book on Amazon.com.