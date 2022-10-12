OSCODA — Organizers at Oscoda’s Wurtsmith Air Museum closed their doors Sunday, Oct. 9, ending their 2022 season for the winter.
The museum, which showcases many different exhibits and tells the history of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, will be opening for their 2023 season on Armed Forces Day, May 20, 2023.
This season museum organizers said that Air Force Veteran Timothy J. Rosinski, was honored as the 2000th visitor of the 2022 season after he visited the museum on Sept. 30.
Timothy is a Wurtsmith Air Force Base veteran from Beulah, Mich., who served here from August 1971 to May 1974. He was presented with a new WAFB commemorative coin and 2023 membership to the museum.
Timothy was the first of our veterans to receive this recognition. The museum volunteers were pleased to have him visit and thanked him for his service in Oscoda.
The new coin was designed by Wurtsmith AFB Veteran Rick Hawn. It is the first coin to commemorate all of the Wurtsmith planes.