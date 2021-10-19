OSCODA – The Halloween festivities are set to come a little earlier with events being hosted at the Robert J. Parks (RJP) Library and AuSable Trans & Gear this week.
On Wednesday (Today), RJP Library will host Joel Tacey and his Spooktacular Magic Show at 5:30 p.m. Interested patrons are encouraged to wear costumes and partake in the non-scary tricks and treats.
Staff describes the show as eye ball popping, head spinning and balloon popping fun, for children of all ages. RJP Library is located at, 6010 N Skeel Ave., in Oscoda. For more information, contact staff at the Iosco-Arenac District Library by calling 362-2651.
Additionally, locals can engage in an early trick or treat event at Jeep or Treat, hosted by Manager Roy Morris at AuSable Trans & Gear on Friday at 6 to 8 p.m. The event is presented by members of the Oscoda Trail Beaters who hold Jeep Night in the Summer on Friday’s and go out to Ken Ratliff Park on Sunday’s to go trailing.
This Friday they wanted to offer something for the kids to enjoy. Morris said kids are welcome to come dressed up in costumes and snag some candy from the Jeep’s handing it out.
Morris added, he encourages kids to bring something for the candy, such as a basket or pillowcase. AuSable Trans & Gear is located at, 701 S State St., in Oscoda.