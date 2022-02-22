EAST TAWAS – Huron Shores Chorus will begin rehearsals for its 2022 spring program Sunday, March 6, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church in East Tawas.
The group will be under new direction by Alexis Grover, current head of vocal music department at Tawas Area Schools. Rehearsals will continue through March and April.
Music has been selected for the spring programs and will include “Touch the Sky” from the Disney movie, “Brave,” “Anyway” with lyrics taken from the teachings of Mother Teresa, the Appalachian folk tune “Old Joe Clark,” and “Sing Gently” written by master choral composer Eric Whitacre during the beginning months of the pandemic. The piece was originally performed by a “virtual” international chorus of over 17,000 voices in 2020. An instrumental trio of local artists performing on guitar, saxophone, and keyboard will offer concert goers a change of pace during the concert.
Programs are scheduled for Friday evening, April 29 at Oscoda United Methodist Church and Sunday afternoon, May 1 at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church. Specific performance times are under discussion and will be announced to the public when they are confirmed. All concerts are free to the public although donations are always welcome.
Any person wishing to enjoy group singing is welcome to join Huron Shores Chorus. Prior choral experience is helpful but not necessary. A voluntary donation of $10 is requested from chorus members to help offset costs of music and materials. Masks and social distancing are recommended for the safety of fellow choristers but not required.
Huron Shores Chorus, a non-profit organization, has been providing great music to local communities for over 30 years.