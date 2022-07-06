OSCODA — For the eighth year, the Compassionate Friends of Oscoda Area conducted their annual butterfly release event, with 112 painted lady butterflies being released, and filling the air at the flower garden at Sacred Heart Church on June 26.
The event was a celebration of life for the names on the Memory Table along with pictures of the group’s children, grandchildren, siblings and loved ones taken too soon. Family members all were given an envelope with a painted lady butterfly to release in memory of their loved ones.
In the eyes of the bereaved, a butterfly’s transformation is symbolic to not only the loss of a loved one, but also to the renewal of hope for themselves. Butterflies are a symbol of The Compassionate Friends, a national organization which offers support to parents who have lost a child of any age. The Compassionate Friends embrace the butterfly as a sign of hope that our children and siblings are living in another dimension with greater beauty and freedom. For many it is a belief we will join them in renewed life after our own passing from earth.
The Compassionate Friends was founded 50 years ago around a kitchen table when two sets of grieving parents shared and supported each other.
Today there are over 600 chapters serving all 50 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and more than 30 countries around the world that offer friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents, siblings, grandparents, and other family members during the natural grieving process after a child has died.
The Oscoda Chapter is one of six active Compassionate Friends groups in Michigan.
The local group meets the second Tuesday of every month at Sacred Heart Church Family Center. For more information check out the group on Facebook or their website at www.tcf-oscoda.org. You can also contact the group by calling 989-254-5888 or emailing tcfoscoda@gmail.com. Pictures from the Butterfly Release are on the group’s website as well.