It’s not often that I combine two fabulous feather moments, but this column is an exception.
Just last week our local AuSable Valley Audubon, a chapter of Michigan Audubon, celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Formally known as Iosco Audubon Society, the group has expanded to include many members in both Iosco and Alcona Counties. So, in 2007 was renamed AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA).
Through the years and various efforts, the enthusiastic and energetic members have helped educate the local public about the wonderful bird life in our region. The Tawas Point Birding Festival/Migration focuses on the wide variety of feathered species that inhabit or migrate through our region. Numerous educational seminars throughout the year bring participants even closer to the vast variety of winged wonders in our area. Bird house building sessions, along with bird feeding tips, enable children and adults to construct or learn how to attract various species even closer for observation and backyard enjoyment. Seasonal public field trips to specific woodland and water sites allow for further learning and expanding the optical scope.
The Kirtland’s Warbler and Great Lakes Piping Plover are among the unique species of concern that reside here during the nesting season. Fortunately, the numbers of Kirtland’s have increased due to international protection and concentrated efforts to restore nesting habitat and were recently removed from the endangered species list.
On the other hand, high water conditions along our beaches since 2018 sadly destroyed much of the nesting habitat of the federally endangered piping plover. Yet, during the spring of this year receding shoreline water levels attracted the plovers once again.
During the first weeks of May, a male and female decided to tie the knot and established a beach nest in front of the Huron Sands Condominium in AuSable Township. Leg bands revealed that the third year male was from North Manitou Island and the first year female from Sleeping Bear Dunes.
Researchers soon let me know that this was the only piping plover nest situated on Lake Huron for the entire 2022 season. It was as if this pair came to help celebrate AVA’s 50th!
I quickly engaged several local bird enthusiasts to help monitor the site. Moreover, some of the residents of the condo took immediate interest in the rare event and were also willing to be trained in the daily vigils.
I am forever grateful to the condo board members and many residents for their cooperation and watchful eyes during the 2 and a half month venture. The plovers were treated royally and human efforts to protect them were amazing! Furthermore, most grooming of the beach, which is usually allowed for human use and enjoyment, was delayed for several months to allow the feathered family some space to raise their precious brood.
Plovers lay only four eggs a season and right out on the open beach. Therefore, life for these shoreline avians is full of danger both day and night. A host of land and air predators prey on the eggs and fragile chicks. All four eggs hatched, but soon only 3 chicks were roaming and feeding on their own, carefully guarded by both adults.
At 15 days of age, researchers came from Pellston and banded the remaining chicks. They now had individual identity that could track them for life. However, still unable to fly two weeks after hatching, they foraged along the beach under the protection and watchful wings of both parents.
Then, within a few days, the female departed (normal behavior) and only the male remained to protect them. This too was a critical time for the chicks with just one adult to keep guard.
Three or so days later, two chicks were observed and then, only one. The third week of July a monitor reported to me that she was thrilled to see the remaining chick fly for about 10 feet for the first time. We all then knew that the time was near for it to be airborne and safer from predators.
The adult male departs following this point in development and leaves the chick to fend for itself. On July 25 monitors could not locate the chick anywhere and we were aware that it had begun its solo journey to wintering grounds somewhere along the Atlantic Coast.
On Aug. 15 I received gratifying word from the researchers that our male adult plover was observed winging its way through New Jersey and on to warmer regions. This was another migration milestone.
What a wonderful way to celebrate our 50th anniversary, having this endangered species return once again to our shores, nest, and raise another generation for their future, as well as our education and enjoyment!