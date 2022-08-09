ALABASTER Twp. – USG is hosting an open house at its Alabaster Township location this Friday, Aug. 12, which will include public quarry tours.
The company, which turns 120 years old this year, has quarried native gypsum in the township since its inception. During that time, Alabaster was home to a company town, and generations of Iosco County residents have worked for USG.
Today, USG is in the application process to open its next quarry, on land purchased in 2018. The current quarry is near the end of its working life and offers a rare glimpse of geological history along the layers of its walls.
“We’re proud to be part of the past, present and future, in Iosco County and Michigan,” said USG project consultant Matt Craig. “Our last quarry tour day drew hundreds of visitors who wanted to learn about what we do or share stories about friends and family members who worked here, or ask about our future plans or get their pictures taken on one of the giant machines we use.
“USG is planning its next 120 years,” Craig continued. “We enjoy hosting our neighbors, and we hope to see another large turnout for this year’s event.”
Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the family-friendly occasion this Friday. Participants will start in the USG garage, where employees will be serving hot dogs, snacks and drinks, and also offering a presentation about the company and the economic role of gypsum.
Groups will be assembled for guided tours in vehicles, through 3:30 p.m., and the event will conclude at 4 p.m.
To reach the venue, take US-23 to Alabaster Road and head west to the USG gate. Then, proceed past the office building on the right, and park in the lot at the garage.