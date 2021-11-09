OSCODA – The Oscoda United Methodist Church will be holding its 23rd annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The annual event will be from 1-3 p.m. at the church, located at 120 Dwight St. in Oscoda.
This year’s dinner will be served as a drive through pick up.
The pubic is asked to enter from Dwight Street.
Everyone is welcome to come and be thankful! Come share food, friends, and blessings. The dinner is free but any donations will be given to Oscoda F.I.S.H. Last year over 300 were served and over $1,000 was donated to Oscoda F.I.S.H.
Contact the church at 739-8591 to donate desserts or volunteer for a shift to serve the meals.