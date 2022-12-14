OSCODA — It’s beginning to look like Christmas especially at the Shoreline Players Theater. December 2022 marks the 14th anniversary of the Players’ Community Christmas Show. It has become a holiday tradition for many in the community and the Players are very proud of this annual event.
Organizers said there is no admission cost for the show as the theaters’ way of giving back to the area as well as showcasing the talent of their Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA), adult members and friends. Through the years this variety style show has featured an intricately programmed Christmas light show that is designed by Eric Joseph.
This year the SPYDA show will be The ReImagined Polar Express. The show is written by Chris Van Allsburg with the Reader’s Theatre/Musical Script adapted by Sara Campbell. Cast in the show are Dominic Conley, Anorah DeGraff, Liam DeGraff, Delilah Fouchey, Elizabeth Fouchey, Iris Heramb, Danica Markey, Lincoln Markey, Owen Markey, Maci McDougall, Piper McDougall, Roonie McDougall, Sloane McDougall, Gage Miller and Isaac Moore.
The master of ceremony will be J.D. Hock. On Friday the show will open with the Northern Blend Chorus. The show will also include performances by Rebecca Collier, Tim Curtis, Renee Diener, Robert Diener, Nicole Markey, Mike Maturen, Rebecca Maturen, Cher Nentwig, and a surprise guest or two each evening.
The show is produced by Sue Miller and requires a large crew including Curtis, Diener, Greg Gjerde, Hock, Joseph, Eric Koppen, Chelsea Miller, Jackie Temple and Tammie Wilson.
The Shoreline Players 14th Annual Community Christmas Show will be Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Shoreline Players Theater. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and as in the past there will be general seating with no admission cost but a free will offering will be collected to support SPYDA program. Concessions will be available.
The theater is located next to the Robert Parks Library on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. For more information about this show or any upcoming Shoreline events go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 989-739-3586.