OSCODA – Each year, TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone, hand out backpacks at their store locations nationwide. The bags are full of school supplies to alleviate cost dilemmas for families and prepare students for their upcoming school year.
The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be taking place at TCC stores across Michigan this Sunday, July 31, including in Oscoda Township from 1-4 p.m.
Local families are invited to visit their nearest TCC store to pick up a backpack full of supplies, such as pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. On a first-come, first-served basis, one backpack per child present will be given away, while supplies last.
In addition, families can also enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
Round Room, LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, has announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores will be donating 140,000 backpacks full of supplies in the upcoming milestone, 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Since its inception, the program has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks with school supplies to children across the U.S., as they prepare for their upcoming school years.
"For the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to reach its tenth edition is truly monumental for all of us at Round Room, TCC and Wireless Zone. This event is now an annual staple in communities nationwide and we couldn’t be more proud of how much we’ve been able to positively impact students these last ten years," stated Round Room CEO Scott Moorehead.
"The rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year," he continued. "Our goal is to alleviate these challenges for as many families as we can through this annual give back event."
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $849.90 on school supplies in 2021 – totaling $37.1 billion spent in America last year on these supplies, alone. Round Room is working to ease the strain of rising school supply costs with their annual program.
TCC Oscoda is located at 5149 N. US-23. If you live elsewhere and want to attend a backpack giveaway event, you can find your nearest TCC or Wireless Zone store by visiting https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html or https://shop.wirelesszone.com.
Any leftover backpacks from the events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #BackpackGiveaway and #10DaysOfGiving on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.