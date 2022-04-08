LANSING – Sharpen your pencils and prepare your paints! Artists, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to see your designs for the 50th anniversary DNR Deer Management Cooperator Patch. Design submissions for the contest are due by April 29.
The Michigan Deer Management Cooperator Patch has been a popular collector’s item for hunters since the early 1970s, according to the DNR.
Contest guidelines are as follows:
• All entries must either be emailed to DNR-Wildlife@Michigan.gov or be mailed to Wildlife Division, Attn: Emilie O’Grady, 525 W Allegan St., Lansing, MI 48933.
• Submissions must include artist’s name, mailing address, and phone number.
• Anyone can enter the contest. Children under the age of 13 need a parental permission signature on the back of their submitted artwork to be eligible.
• Work must be original and submitted by the artist.
• Entries must be rectangular and no larger than 3” x 4”.
• Designs must portray white-tailed deer or white-tailed deer hunting in a Michigan habitat.
• No more than five colors may be used in designs.
• Remember that these designs will be stitched out on a patch, heavily detailed designs will not be able to print correctly.
• The Michigan Department of Natural Resources logo must be included in the design.
• The following text must be included within the design: Successful Hunter, 50th Anniversary Deer Patch 2022, MI.gov/Deer.
• The winner will be contacted in early June.
• The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold the rights to all submitted artwork.
Questions about the contest? Contact O’Grady at 517-284-9453.