TAWAS — Two events at the Ingalls Forest will happen two days in a row.
On Saturday, May 14, the Iosco Alcona Conservation District (ICD) will host their annual spring mushroom hunt.
Mycology expert, Sister Marie Kopin will be there to host along with Alcona/ICD Forester, Russell Williams.
Guests should show up at 10:30 a.m. to help pick mushrooms. Then, Kopin will go around the table with people to identify mushrooms growing along the forest floor.
The event will last until 1 p.m.
On Sunday, May 15, there will be a conifer identification workshop.
Guests will learn how to identify many native conifers. Experts will be discussing regional conifer species, how to differentiate pine trees from other conifers, their medicinal and even culinary uses.
The event will go from 1-3 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.
For questions, contact the ICD at 362-3842 ext. 5. or email ioscodistrictmanager@macd.org.
The Ingalls Forest is located at the end of Bischoff Road., north of Tawas.