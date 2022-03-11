OSCODA — The Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) has announced three new scholarships for Oscoda Area Schools graduating high school seniors.
This brings this year’s total of different scholarships to 23. When a student completes the general scholarship application they automatically are actually applying for these 23 different scholarships.
Linda V. Dean Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship was established to honor the life and continue the legacy of Linda Dean’s commitment of service to Oscoda Area Schools and the surrounding community.
A resident of Oscoda for 37 years prior to her passing in 2015, she took great pride in giving back to organizations throughout the town and the county. At one point, she served as the manager of the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center when the new center was built and dedicated in the early 1980s.
She chaired the community’s successful United Way campaign during the late 1980s. As a proud contributor to Oscoda High School, she volunteered to be president of both the Sports Boosters and the Choral Boosters clubs and was instrumental in their fund-raising activities for a number of years while her three children were attending high school.
As a multi-year member of the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency Board, she helped plan and dedicate the current Technical Center in Tawas City. Finally, in the early 1990s, she became a founding member of the OEOF and was its first president.
Reflecting her lifelong service to public education, Linda’s scholarship will be awarded annually to that student who has expressed a sincere desire to enter the field of public education.
Mary E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship
As a tribute to Mary Snyder’s unending support of education and OAS swimming programs, donations in Mary’s memory will support a scholarship to benefit athletes planning to swim in their post-graduation education (while enrolled in an accredited academic program). Alternate future use of funds may also benefit OAS swimming programs and their participants.
All 70’s Reunion Scholarship
Established by the 1970’s Oscoda High School alumni, this vocational scholarship has been made available for graduating seniors in the Oscoda Area Schools pursuing a career in technical vocations.
Based on merit, this award will be granted to a students who have been accepted into a program of study in an established vocational/technical program. Students will receive payment as long as they maintain satisfactory performance and an excellent attendance record while in the program.
Scholarship is paid after proof of successful completion of one semester of college or trade school and upcoming schedule.
Scholarship applications are due March 17 and can be found at www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org/scholarships. If you have any questions please contact the OEOF at oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com.