OSCODA—Lots of fun activities are planned at the library during the month of December.
During the week of Dec. 5-10, the library will be distributing take-home ornament kits. Come pick up your kit for family fun. Supplies are limited.
Tutoring will be available for elementary school aged children Kindergarten through Second Grade on two Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 17. Call to schedule a 30-minute tutoring session with a certified teacher. There is a minimal fee for tutoring.
An Open Art Studio will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4-5 p.m. for children ages 8-12, call to reserve a spot.
An after-school reading program is being held for children ages 5-10 from 4-4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
A community game day is being held on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 2-3 p.m. for seniors and adults.
A ladies’ craft event is being held on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 4-5 p.m. The ladies will be making cinnamon stick luminaries. Please call to register.
Project & Person Art, taught by a retired art teacher, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. Learn calligraphy, a great way to fancy up your holiday cards.
Call the library for more information or to register for events at (989) 739-9581.
The library will be closed on Dec. 24, 26 and 31 and is closed on Sundays.
All events and classes at the library are free. There is a minimal fee for tutoring.