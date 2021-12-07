EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players Singers will present their annual Christmas Songs & Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas.
Community members are invited to come and hear some of your favorite Christmas songs sung by the Singers and hear Christmas stories as told by Michal Jacot and Tim Haskin.
This has become a tradition at the Playhouse located at 401 Newman St., East Tawas. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited to 150 people. No advanced reservations. This is a free concert for all to enjoy. Last year’s concert was cancelled due to COVID-19.