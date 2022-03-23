EAST TAWAS — Develop Iosco (DI) is inviting business owners, civic leaders and community members interested in economic development to attend its first quarterly community meeting of 2022.
DI recently announced the launch of the Marketing Blueprint survey facilitated by nationally recognized Golden Shovel Agency. The survey results, which identified detailed needs and priorities for economic development throughout Iosco County, will be presented during the meeting. Meeting attendees will participate in small group sessions related to the survey’s top priorities.
The meeting will also include recognition of the project’s funding sources, the Consumers Energy Foundation and NEMCOG, as well as an update from host site Plainfield Township regarding its current economic development activities including the Iosco Exploration Trail.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Eagle Pointe Plaza, 415 E. Main Street in Hale. There are virtual and in-person attendance options. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Program runs from 9-10:30 am. To register, please visit www.develop-iosco.org and click the “To Register” link.
Develop Iosco is a 501-c-3 nonprofit volunteer organization serving as a convener and facilitator for economic development activities within Iosco County related to business development, community connectivity access and housing. As an economic development organization, DI promotes Iosco County as a place for business growth to improve the quality of life for current and new residents.