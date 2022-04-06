LANSING — Michigan Humanities is pleased to announce two upcoming virtual event opportunities for the 2021–22 Great Michigan Read (GMR) author, Mary Doria Russell. Russell’s book The Women of the Copper Country was selected as the 2021-22 Great Michigan Read in March 2021.
The spring tour kicked off with a virtual event hosted by the St. Clair County Library on April 5 and will finish with a virtual event hosted by the Hart Public Library on May 10 at 10 a.m. All Great Michigan Read partners are welcome to tune into these virtual events. Please find the links for the virtual events at michiganhumanities.org.
“The Fall Great Michigan Read Author Tour was very successful; we were able to witness great discussions and conversations between Mary Doria Russell and GMR partners. We are looking forward to offering virtual opportunities for participants all over Michigan to attend and connect with Mary Doria Russell,” said Jennifer Rupp, President & CEO of Michigan Humanities.
The 2021–22 Great Michigan Read is presented by Michigan Humanities and supported by national, statewide, and local partners, including the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Meijer Foundation, LIUNA, MSU Federal Credit Union, and Library of Michigan. For more information on the Great Michigan Read please visit michiganhumanities.org.