OSCODA — The Shoreline Players will present Sunset at Shoreline this Saturday out in their yard.
In 2020 the group decided that if the community couldn’t come inside, they would move outside. So, they put up their portable stage next to the building and did a three-week series of cabaret style shows and it was so much fun they decided to make it a tradition with two shows last year and now again this year.
The cabaret format allows for the performers to select much of the material and rehearse individually. The outdoor venue allows for them to perform and audiences to enjoy the show in a casual, relaxed setting.
The show will be hosted by Paul Grabstanowicz, a new member of the Players. He will bring some humor to the evening along with introducing several talented singers including Patrick Boje, Matt Cleary, Rebecca Collier, Tim Curtis, Renee Diener, Nicole Markey Jillian McCoy, Aaron Nelson, Angelee Nelson, Teresa Nelson, Sam Nordstrom, Diane Teddy and special guest Tina Wells. And as always for these events you never know who else may show up to take the microphone.
Producer Sue Miller reminds everyone to bring a comfy chair and maybe even a blanket. And she says if the weather changes the show will be moved inside the theater.
Sunset at Shoreline will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. Admission is free but there will be opportunities to support the group. Concessions will be available, and coolers are welcome.
For more information on these events, any upcoming events, or opportunities to volunteer at the Shoreline Players Theater please go to www.shorelineplayers.com and follow them on Facebook or call 989-739-3586.