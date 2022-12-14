OSCODA — If you are looking for a unique holiday gift that is handmade or hand painted by local artists, look no more. The Artisan Hall has a selection of holiday cards featuring paintings from local artists on the first floor.
On the second floor, local artist Beth LaPorte is selling paintings on blocks of wood and ceiling fan blades. LaPorte is at the Artisan Hall from 1-4 through Dec. 18, with the exception of Tuesdays and Wednesdays when the Hall is closed.
The Artisan Hall will be closing for the season on Dec. 21 and will be closed through April. In April the Hall will be featuring art from local high school student artists. High school students are encouraged to submit their pieces for exhibit.