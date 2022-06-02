ALPENA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union recently recognized two individuals for their credit union advocacy efforts.
Howard Spencer and Tammy Hermansen have been awarded the 2022 Jerry Erickson Service Award. The award is given to recognize the employee or volunteer at Northland that epitomizes the character and service shown by Jerry Erickson, a tireless servant of our country, community, and credit unions.
Board member Howard Spencer has been a credit union member since 1970 and has served faithfully on the Board of Directors since June 1974 and served for twenty years as Chairman. He has a true desire for Northland Credit Union to succeed in all endeavors. Mr. Spencer is also an advocate for credit unions at the legislative level, talking with political leaders to educate them on credit union and member issues and the benefits.
Marketing Coordinator Tammy Hermansen has many years of credit union experience, with over six years at Northland. She can always be found supporting team members by going above and beyond to help support them. She also volunteers at many events throughout the year, and quite often, her husband Mark helps out as well.
Jerry Erickson, who passed a few years ago, exhibited a strong effort for over 40 years of serving the members of Northland and pursuing consumer-friendly political action efforts to guide legislation at the state and national levels. In addition, Jerry was a strong advocate for lending in our communities and providing consumer financial education. Northland created this award to recognize individuals in the organization that exhibit those same characteristics while maintaining a humble heart of service.