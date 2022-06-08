OSCODA — To honor and remember children who have been taken too soon, The Compassionate Friends of Oscoda (TCF) will host a butterfly release on the Sacred Heart Church Lawn Sunday, June 26, at 1 p.m.
TCF are requesting people RSVP by June 15, so the organization knows how many butterflies to order in the mail.
Please RSVP by emailing your name, number of attendees and name of loved one to tcfoscoda@gmail.com.
Jane Negro of TCF says the butterflies they plan on releasing are painted lady butterflies. They are native to Michigan and make a positive environmental impact as opposed to releasing balloons or lanterns.
“A butterfly is a symbol of rebirth,” she said. “If you believe in God, there’s some great stories about children from Jewish camps where they do butterfly releases in the chambers where they were. There are some Native American rituals they do too.”
TCF is a grief support group to people who have lost children, grand children and siblings. However, this event is more general and even if a person wasn’t related directly to a child, if they want to honor their memory they can participate too.
Negro has lost family members and understands the grieving process. She co-started TCF with her husband to help others who have lost a young loved one.
She says it’s important to talk about the people who we loved who have passed on and TCF assists with that. While loss can be a sad moment in peoples lives, remembering the good times are just as important.
“This event is more of a celebration. You know, we laugh we cry. Another thing people don’t think of when someone is grieving is we want to talk about our loved ones. Say their name. Talk about them. It’s not like they never existed.”